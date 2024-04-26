Previous
Transport 26 by wakelys
Photo 1541

Transport 26

A1 AVOCET is a Hopper Dredger built in 1988. Seen today entering Langstone Harbour (UK) on its way to an aggregate wharf.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

It looks huge in this photo and would be so interesting to watch as it works
April 26th, 2024  
Now that is something I have never seen, fabulous find and shot!
April 26th, 2024  
