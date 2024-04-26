Sign up
Photo 1541
Transport 26
A1 AVOCET is a Hopper Dredger built in 1988. Seen today entering Langstone Harbour (UK) on its way to an aggregate wharf.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
ship
,
dredger
,
30-shots2024
katy
ace
It looks huge in this photo and would be so interesting to watch as it works
April 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Now that is something I have never seen, fabulous find and shot!
April 26th, 2024
