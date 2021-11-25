Previous
In the forest by wh2021
15 / 365

In the forest

Shot during hiking in the mountain with deep bushes and trees.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
