Night live in Victoria harbour by wh2021
Night live in Victoria harbour

Learning night photography. This picture is taken by the famous Victoria harbour in Hong Kong.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
