Previous
Next
Going ashore by wh2021
20 / 365

Going ashore

Photo taken inside a typhoon shelter. The subject is the wooden transportation boat sending a man ashore.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise