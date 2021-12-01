Previous
Next
Reflection by wh2021
21 / 365

Reflection

Picture taken from a park under a sunny day.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise