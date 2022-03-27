Sign up
Jilin-China
Playing color grading using Darktable on this photo taken from north-eastern part of China in May 2021.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Album
project 365-2021-2
Taken
21st May 2021 11:17am
Tags
#landscape
