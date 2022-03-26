Sign up
136 / 365
Breakwater
No more rain this morning but still overcast. Take the chance to take a walk and took this.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Tags
#landscape
