Breakwater by wh2021
136 / 365

Breakwater

No more rain this morning but still overcast. Take the chance to take a walk and took this.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
37% complete

