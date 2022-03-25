Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
135 / 365
yellow leave
Quite a number of photos have been taken for this kind of tree with nice looking shape and yellow leaves. Most of them are not satisfactory but I found this one quite good after editing to enhance its color.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
135
photos
14
followers
9
following
36% complete
View this month »
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
22nd March 2022 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
Lovely composition, capture and edit, The shapes and colour are just wonderful.
March 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close