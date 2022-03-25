Previous
yellow leave by wh2021
135 / 365

yellow leave

Quite a number of photos have been taken for this kind of tree with nice looking shape and yellow leaves. Most of them are not satisfactory but I found this one quite good after editing to enhance its color.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
Lovely composition, capture and edit, The shapes and colour are just wonderful.
March 25th, 2022  
