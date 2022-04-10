Previous
Next
Kite by wh2021
151 / 365

Kite

A colorful kite flying high in the sky.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love the simplicity and wonderful colours, beautiful shot.
April 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise