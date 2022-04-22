Sign up
163 / 365
stepping exercise
All exercise playgrounds were opened yesterday after a long spell of closure during pandemic.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Tags
#landscape
Anita W
Nice shot of the bold colours and lines
April 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
