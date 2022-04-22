Previous
stepping exercise by wh2021
163 / 365

stepping exercise

All exercise playgrounds were opened yesterday after a long spell of closure during pandemic.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Anita W
Nice shot of the bold colours and lines
April 22nd, 2022  
