Previous
Next
Town inside a valley by wh2021
181 / 365

Town inside a valley

From this position, I realize that the town is constructed inside the valley.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise