Previous
Next
20210613_Mongolia (129)_web_85%_1920x1020 by wh2021
182 / 365

20210613_Mongolia (129)_web_85%_1920x1020

Photo taken June 2021. This is part of Bashang Grassland which is a kind of meadow grassland formed by the abrupt rise of land and is influenced by the climate and vegetation.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise