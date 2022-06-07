Previous
gate to the garden by wh2021
gate to the garden

It is the entrance to the royal garden. The weather was fine and hot.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
