Previous
Next
snow scene by wh2021
210 / 365

snow scene

It was taken on top of a frozen reservoir. The piled up snow formed interesting texture.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise