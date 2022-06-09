Sign up
211 / 365
Promenade
A lot of rain in the past few days and it stopped occasionally this morning. A small walk in the promenade and snapped this one.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Photo Details
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
9th June 2022 8:42am
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful promenade, I love all the trees in the center.
June 9th, 2022
