Promenade by wh2021
Promenade

A lot of rain in the past few days and it stopped occasionally this morning. A small walk in the promenade and snapped this one.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful promenade, I love all the trees in the center.
June 9th, 2022  
