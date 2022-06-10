Previous
clock tower by wh2021
212 / 365

clock tower

built in 1915. It is a landmark in Hong Kong. It is the only remnant of the original site of the former Kowloon station on the Kowloon-Canton Railway. Now it has been declared Monument of Hong Kong.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
