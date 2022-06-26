Previous
afraid to look-out by wh2021
afraid to look-out

for the view of mountains from the platform built on top of cliff.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
