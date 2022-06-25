Previous
negligible by wh2021
negligible

Inside the grand canyon, size of human therein is so small that they also cannot be seen. Taken last June while visiting the Yesanpo Hundreds mile Gorge.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
