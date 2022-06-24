Sign up
Previous
Next
226 / 365
Shek O village
Remote view of the Shek O village taken few days ago.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
0
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
226
photos
14
followers
8
following
61% complete
View this month »
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st June 2022 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
Leave a Comment
