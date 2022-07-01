Previous
temple by wh2021
temple

Woke up early morning to take sunrise photo in front of this temple. It was taken last May and editing work of a number of photo is still going on.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, pretty as a postcard.
July 1st, 2022  
