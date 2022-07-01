Sign up
233 / 365
temple
Woke up early morning to take sunrise photo in front of this temple. It was taken last May and editing work of a number of photo is still going on.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
1
1
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
233
photos
14
followers
8
following
63% complete
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, pretty as a postcard.
July 1st, 2022
