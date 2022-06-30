Previous
Cooking Breakfast by wh2021
232 / 365

Cooking Breakfast

Market in the early morning where people can buy freshly cooked breakfast.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
63% complete

Diana ace
such a lovely shot of the action. I remember having some delicious meals from these markets.
June 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 30th, 2022  
