Previous
Next
232 / 365
Cooking Breakfast
Market in the early morning where people can buy freshly cooked breakfast.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
2
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
232
photos
14
followers
8
following
63% complete
View this month »
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
XQ-AT52
Taken
30th May 2021 5:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
such a lovely shot of the action. I remember having some delicious meals from these markets.
June 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 30th, 2022
