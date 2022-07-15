Previous
Wonderful sky by wh2021
247 / 365

Wonderful sky

on yesterday evening. People took snap shot and shared it in the media. This was the view off my window.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
