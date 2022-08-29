Sign up
292 / 365
Korean Cultural Village
in Yanji. We left Changbaishan and drove to Yanji which is very close to North Korea. The Korean culture is dominated here.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
1
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
292
photos
14
followers
7
following
80% complete
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th August 2022 1:07pm
Tags
#landscape
Dianne
Beautiful - the people set the image off so nicely.
August 29th, 2022
