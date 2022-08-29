Previous
Korean Cultural Village by wh2021
Korean Cultural Village

in Yanji. We left Changbaishan and drove to Yanji which is very close to North Korea. The Korean culture is dominated here.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Dianne
Beautiful - the people set the image off so nicely.
August 29th, 2022  
