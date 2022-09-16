Previous
Pagoda cluster by wh2021
Pagoda cluster

in Yinshan, Beijing. I visited this cluster today and climbed up the mountain in the background. The trail is very steep and the weather was hot.
Finally, I could only finish about half.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
Such a beautifully composed capture, a wonderful sight and great details.
September 16th, 2022  
