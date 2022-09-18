Previous
Next
Waterfall by wh2021
312 / 365

Waterfall

We visited the national park today and there are a number of waterfalls. This is one of them and I was lucky to capture it at slow shutter speed using tripods, as no other visitors at that moment.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A really gorgeous image. Fav
September 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise