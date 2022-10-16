Previous
Changbaishan by wh2021
Changbaishan

hot spring with water temperature so hot that it can boil eggs.
16th October 2022

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
