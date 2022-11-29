Sign up
Photo 384
Huangpu River at night
Still working on the photos of Shanghai. This was the light show with all the lighting on buildings switched on.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
2
1
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana
ace
What a wonderful night shot, I love the crown!
November 29th, 2022
Zenobia Southcombe
beautiful capture of the city at night
November 29th, 2022
