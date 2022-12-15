Previous
Wakayama Castle by wh2021
Wakayama Castle

in Wakayama city, Japan. We was travelling by coach whole day seeing different scenes. It was a bit tire but worthy.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
