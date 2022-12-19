Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 404
Rickshaws in Kyoto
It is a beautiful place in Kyoto, Japan with a lot of people dressed up in kimono.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
404
photos
22
followers
13
following
110% complete
View this month »
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th December 2022 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
What a great capture of this old and traditional mode of transport, especially for the geishas. I love Kyoto with its rich history and culture. Love how you caught them on the same foot and those beautiful statues on the side.
December 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close