Rickshaws in Kyoto by wh2021
Rickshaws in Kyoto

It is a beautiful place in Kyoto, Japan with a lot of people dressed up in kimono.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
What a great capture of this old and traditional mode of transport, especially for the geishas. I love Kyoto with its rich history and culture. Love how you caught them on the same foot and those beautiful statues on the side.
December 18th, 2022  
