Photo 468
Historical town
I like the old-style buildings in this historic town.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
1
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Tags
#landscape
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 21st, 2023
