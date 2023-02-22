Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 469
Historic building
The design of the tall building is so special and there was only one in the town. I like its viewing tower up above. I was thinking who owns the building at the time. Maybe he was a high ranking official or a general.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
469
photos
24
followers
16
following
128% complete
View this month »
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th January 2023 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close