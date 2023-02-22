Previous
Next
Historic building by wh2021
Photo 469

Historic building

The design of the tall building is so special and there was only one in the town. I like its viewing tower up above. I was thinking who owns the building at the time. Maybe he was a high ranking official or a general.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise