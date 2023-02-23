Previous
City Boundary by wh2021
City Boundary

staged in 1903 according to the law. This is only one of the stones. Captured in color and converted in B&W.
23rd February 2023

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
