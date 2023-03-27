Previous
Restaurant in Stanley Market by wh2021
Photo 502

Restaurant in Stanley Market

Same restaurant as yesterday photo. This is the entrance of the restaurant with its name.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
