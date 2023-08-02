Previous
Staghorn Coral by wh2021
Staghorn Coral

The name of this coral is obtained from the internet. I like the different types of fish staying inside and swimming around it.
winghong_ho

@wh2021
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 2nd, 2023  
