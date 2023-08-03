Previous
Dascyllus reticulatus on a staghorn coral by wh2021
Photo 631

Dascyllus reticulatus on a staghorn coral

I have learnt quite a lot through editing the raw photos and researching the names of various marine creatures. The name of the above school of fish is Dascyllus reticulatus.
