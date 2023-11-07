Previous
Sunset by wh2021
Photo 727

Sunset

The sunset color painted on the houses in the river bank.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Joan Robillard ace
Great golden hour capture
November 7th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Very nice indeed.
November 7th, 2023  
