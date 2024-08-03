Sign up
Previous
Photo 997
Rammed Earth House
I like the pattern on the wall.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
2
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
997
photos
38
followers
29
following
273% complete
View this month »
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
Views
2
2
project 365-2021-2
Canon EOS 90D
22nd April 2024 12:19pm
landscape
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing building style.
August 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
How unique and wonderful!
August 7th, 2024
