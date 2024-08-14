Previous
The Statue by wh2021
Photo 1008

The Statue

14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
fascinating to see a statue like this so different to the European ones.
August 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Well captured
August 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I love the way one horse is nudging the other
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise