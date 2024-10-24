Previous
Cuttlefish by wh2021
Photo 1079

Cuttlefish

It was so funny that a friendly cuttlefish did not move when divers approached.
24th October 2024 24th Oct 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Beverley ace
What a beauty… maybe likes the kind company
November 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 4th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Interesting
November 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous close up you got!
November 4th, 2024  
