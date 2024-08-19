Previous
Photo 1013

handcraft

The copper wares are handmade.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Dorothy ace
Nice.
August 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely candid of this tough job. I like all the copper wares in the shelves.
August 28th, 2024  
