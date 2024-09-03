Previous
20240423_China_xinjiang (20)_web_85%_3840x2160 by wh2021
Photo 1028

20240423_China_xinjiang (20)_web_85%_3840x2160

in South Xinjiang
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
wonderful capture of these shapes and reflections.
September 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful place!
September 11th, 2024  
