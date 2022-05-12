Sign up
_WHD9739
Black-headed gull in fight taken at Gibraltar Point, Lincolnshire
12th May 2022
12th May 22
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
9
photos
20
followers
53
following
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th May 2022 11:03am
Privacy
Public
Tags
gull
,
black-headed
,
ac-polak
