Packwood House Gardens by whdarcyblueyondercouk
Packwood House Gardens

Topiary in the main gardens at Packwood House.
Paid a visit to Packwood House this morning, a bit overcast but still a few photo opportunities.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and lush looking.
May 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful to see, perfect topiary & gorgeous greens, I particularly like the moss covered wall very pretty
May 31st, 2024  
