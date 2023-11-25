Sign up
WHD_8636
Packwood House (National Trust) gardens - Warwickshire.
Taken on a cold late autumn morning.
25th November 2023
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
Photo Details
Camera
NIKON D850
25th November 2023 11:11am
nt
national trust
packwood house
Chris Cook
ace
Welcome to 365 Bill. I wish you a successful project and I think you will enjoy this community. Thanks for the follow.
November 25th, 2023
