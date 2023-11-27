Bill and Ben

This was taken a few weeks ago at my local camera club, but the editing of it was only finished this evening, hence being uploaded today.



One of our members volunteered to star in the image (twice) and a second member took a supporting role (li you look carefully you might spot her).



For those of us of a certain age in the UK growing up late 50's early 60s you may remember Bill and Ben the flowerpot men with little weed. As you can see this is a composite image comprisng two photos combined , the background isn't perfect, but it was a bit of fun to take and edit.