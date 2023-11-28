Previous
Leaf macro by whdarcyblueyondercouk
Leaf macro

Macro (1:1) image of a leaf, taken on a Nikon D850 using Focus Shift - 10 images combined. RAW conversion using Nikon NX Studio, post processing using Affinity Photo. Taken on 26th November, and processing completed today (28th)
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Bill D'Arcy

