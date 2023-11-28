Sign up
5 / 365
Leaf macro
Macro (1:1) image of a leaf, taken on a Nikon D850 using Focus Shift - 10 images combined. RAW conversion using Nikon NX Studio, post processing using Affinity Photo. Taken on 26th November, and processing completed today (28th)
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th November 2023 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
