Previous
6 / 365
Moon
taken 9:16 pm 30th November 2023, Birmingham UK
86.47% illumination
Waning Gibbous, 17 days since new moon
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
1
1
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
6
photos
8
followers
30
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th November 2023 9:16pm
Tags
moon
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Tremendous
November 30th, 2023
