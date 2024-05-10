Previous
Lapwing by whdarcyblueyondercouk
Lapwing

Took a trip to Sandwell Valley RSPB (West Midlands UK). Amongst a variety of species, I spotted this Lapwing wading around one of the small islands. I thought the reflection in the water added to the composition.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the head and the reflection is amazing
May 10th, 2024  
