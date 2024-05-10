Sign up
Previous
103 / 365
Lapwing
Took a trip to Sandwell Valley RSPB (West Midlands UK). Amongst a variety of species, I spotted this Lapwing wading around one of the small islands. I thought the reflection in the water added to the composition.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
1
1
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th May 2024 10:52am
rspb
,
wading
,
lapwing
,
sandwell valley
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the head and the reflection is amazing
May 10th, 2024
