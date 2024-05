Portmerion

This was taken during an enjoyable morning walking around Portmerion Village - North Wales near Portmadog. A folly of a village designed and constructed by architect Clough Williams-Ellis between 1925 and 1975. It is modelled on an Italian village.

It was the site for the filming of the TV series The Prisoner starring Patrick McGoohan during 1966-1967.

Photographically, it is a fantastic place with great opportunities around every corner - just avoid the crowds.



Be seeing you.