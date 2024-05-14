Previous
Snowdonia by whdarcyblueyondercouk
107 / 365

Snowdonia

Taken at the Glaslyn Osprey centre between Portmadoc and Beddgelert. Looking to the north.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Beautiful landscape
May 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise